AE Wealth Management LLC Buys 3,164 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,959 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,164 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $8,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Starbucks by 80,389.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 125,195,416 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $12,401,858,000 after acquiring an additional 125,039,873 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $1,222,931,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 115,334.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,493,639 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $842,569,000 after buying an additional 8,486,281 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,650,462,000 after buying an additional 8,451,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,373,017 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $7,961,751,000 after buying an additional 3,459,390 shares during the last quarter. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total value of $681,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,629,560.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total transaction of $681,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,629,560.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total transaction of $26,112.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,964,717.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,254 shares of company stock valued at $760,370. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Price Performance

Starbucks stock opened at $95.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $108.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.97. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $89.21 and a 1 year high of $115.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.15.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.47% and a negative return on equity of 48.79%. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 63.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SBUX. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.18.

View Our Latest Analysis on Starbucks

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

