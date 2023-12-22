AE Wealth Management LLC Buys 6,564 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,544 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,564 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $10,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LOW. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 9.8% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,734 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth about $1,629,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 256,098 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $51,780,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 74.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 295 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $223.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $128.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.05. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.85 and a twelve month high of $237.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $200.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 54.56%. The company had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.27 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LOW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $252.00 to $282.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.21.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

