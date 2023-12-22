AE Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,644 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $9,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Nucor by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Nucor by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Nucor by 247.2% in the 2nd quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 4,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 3,238 shares during the last quarter. Deuterium Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $475,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in Nucor by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 81,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,419,000 after purchasing an additional 17,406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Nucor

In related news, COO David A. Sumoski sold 28,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total value of $5,034,687.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 200,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,113,656.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 6,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.46, for a total value of $1,201,581.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,330,556.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO David A. Sumoski sold 28,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total transaction of $5,034,687.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 200,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,113,656.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,339 shares of company stock valued at $10,615,559 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Stock Performance

Shares of NUE stock opened at $176.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $157.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.24. The company has a market cap of $43.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.64. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $129.79 and a 12 month high of $182.68.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $4.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 24.38%. The company’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 17.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Nucor’s payout ratio is 10.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NUE has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Nucor from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Nucor from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.33.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

