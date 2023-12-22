AE Wealth Management LLC Has $9.38 Million Stock Holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 15.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,744 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,612 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $9,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 8.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,567 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the second quarter worth about $2,939,000. Perpetual Ltd raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 4.6% during the second quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 98,397 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,813,000 after acquiring an additional 4,335 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the second quarter worth about $28,701,000. Finally, B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the second quarter worth about $1,600,000. 73.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Up 1.5 %

JBHT stock opened at $200.64 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $186.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $163.66 and a 1-year high of $209.21. The stock has a market cap of $20.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.15.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The transportation company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.03). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 5.89%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is presently 22.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 1,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.77, for a total value of $282,143.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,522 shares in the company, valued at $835,529.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 1,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.77, for a total value of $282,143.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,522 shares in the company, valued at $835,529.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Shelley Simpson sold 5,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.50, for a total value of $1,008,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 82,964 shares in the company, valued at $15,638,714. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com cut J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $220.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.21.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

(Free Report)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

See Also

