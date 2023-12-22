AE Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,098 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 998 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $9,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,130,734 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,961,849,000 after purchasing an additional 46,384 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 6.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,454,927 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $623,800,000 after purchasing an additional 83,660 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 986,355 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $285,185,000 after purchasing an additional 68,833 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 4.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 671,029 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $356,444,000 after purchasing an additional 26,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 17.2% during the second quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 560,551 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $298,264,000 after purchasing an additional 82,329 shares in the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HubSpot stock opened at $578.24 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $469.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $500.83. The company has a market capitalization of $29.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -160.62 and a beta of 1.62. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $267.99 and a 1 year high of $581.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35.

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.38. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 8.67% and a negative return on equity of 7.34%. The firm had revenue of $557.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.17, for a total transaction of $295,458.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,227,099.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other HubSpot news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.17, for a total transaction of $295,458.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,227,099.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.30, for a total transaction of $7,054,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,173,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,850 shares of company stock valued at $21,363,614 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of HubSpot from $520.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $695.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $625.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $520.00 to $510.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HubSpot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $584.62.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

