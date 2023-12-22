AE Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $9,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its position in Microchip Technology by 11.2% during the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in Microchip Technology by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $274,266,959,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC raised its position in Microchip Technology by 1.0% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 12,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.3% during the second quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 9,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.9% during the second quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 14,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 90.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microchip Technology Price Performance

MCHP stock opened at $89.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.42. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52-week low of $67.69 and a 52-week high of $94.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.01). Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 50.90% and a net margin of 28.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.439 dividend. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 38.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,324 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.44, for a total value of $193,914.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,744,591.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCHP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup raised Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.13.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

