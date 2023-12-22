AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 118,503 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

AE Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 46.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 118,503 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $9,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Financial Corp IN raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 2,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Truefg LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 10,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 7,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

EFA opened at $74.66 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $65.11 and a 1-year high of $75.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.15.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

