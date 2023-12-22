AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,879 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

AE Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,879 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 0.07% of Okta worth $8,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in Okta by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 18,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Okta by 2.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Okta by 10.1% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Okta by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Okta by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Okta alerts:

Okta Stock Performance

NASDAQ OKTA opened at $89.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.13 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.99. Okta, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.40 and a 1-year high of $91.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $584.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.58 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 7.53% and a negative net margin of 21.40%. Okta’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.09) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -2.49 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Okta from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Okta in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Okta from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Macquarie upped their target price on Okta from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Okta

Insider Buying and Selling at Okta

In other Okta news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 3,578 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total value of $304,237.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,024,649.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Shibu Ninan sold 1,144 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total value of $95,329.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $710,388.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 3,578 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total value of $304,237.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,024,649.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,783 shares of company stock valued at $2,027,189 in the last three months. 7.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Okta Profile

(Free Report)

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.