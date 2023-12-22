Alera Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Alera Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,596 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises approximately 0.3% of Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 19.0% in the third quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 2,770 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 7.6% in the third quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,963 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,029,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 8.7% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 42,596 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $18,529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WJ Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 1.9% in the third quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,252 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,895,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Trading Up 1.8 %

NVIDIA stock opened at $489.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.06. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $138.84 and a one year high of $505.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 trillion, a PE ratio of 64.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $462.41 and its 200 day moving average is $448.19.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 2.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.60, for a total value of $5,008,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 979,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,693,969.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.60, for a total value of $5,008,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 979,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,693,969.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total value of $105,727.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,058,733.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 77,442 shares of company stock valued at $37,710,302. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on NVDA. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $668.00 to $674.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Bank of America upped their target price on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Craig Hallum upped their target price on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $745.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $598.08.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

