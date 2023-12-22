Alera Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Alera Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. 25 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1,730.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. 68.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on JNJ. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, December 1st. TheStreet downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com raised Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.75.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

JNJ opened at $154.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $372.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.74. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $144.95 and a 1-year high of $180.93.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $21.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.14% and a net margin of 36.32%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.34%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

