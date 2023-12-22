Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,054 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,587 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,054 shares during the quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 531,692 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $69,577,000 after purchasing an additional 66,827 shares during the last quarter. Constant Guidance Financial LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. MBL Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 24,216 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 60,262 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,886,000 after purchasing an additional 14,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,166,758 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $152,635,000 after purchasing an additional 13,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total value of $27,986.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,033,243.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total transaction of $27,986.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,384 shares in the company, valued at $1,033,243.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $3,182,175.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,407,688 shares in the company, valued at $340,519,313.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 152,627 shares of company stock worth $20,267,240. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOGL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.53.

Alphabet Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $140.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.03. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $84.86 and a one year high of $141.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $133.35 and its 200-day moving average is $130.16.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. The company had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.13 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

