Amarin Co. plc Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.16) Per Share (NASDAQ:AMRN)

Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN – Free Report) – Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Amarin in a report released on Monday, December 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Amarin’s current full-year earnings is ($0.19) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Amarin’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Amarin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $3.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Amarin in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amarin in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.08.

Shares of NASDAQ AMRN opened at $0.89 on Thursday. Amarin has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $2.23. The company has a market cap of $359.41 million, a PE ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 2.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.97.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $66.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.56 million. Amarin had a negative return on equity of 9.12% and a negative net margin of 16.27%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMRN. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amarin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Amarin by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the period. DCF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amarin during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Amarin by 129.1% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 27,721 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 15,620 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Amarin in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 25.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Amarin news, insider Steven B. Ketchum sold 34,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.79, for a total transaction of $26,963.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 566,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,219. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States, European countries, Canada, Lebanon, and the United Arab Emirates. It offers VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

