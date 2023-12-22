Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Consolidated Capital Management LLC’s Largest Position

Consolidated Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 120,506 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 3,228 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 8.1% of Consolidated Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Consolidated Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $15,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,225.8% during the second quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 411 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on AMZN. Wedbush raised their target price on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Amazon.com from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.25.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $153.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $140.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $155.63. The company has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.17.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.27. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.62%. The company had revenue of $143.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.53 billion. Analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total transaction of $446,752.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,151,298.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total transaction of $63,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,363,052.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total value of $446,752.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,151,298.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,329 shares of company stock valued at $9,824,853. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Further Reading

