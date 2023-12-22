Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 36.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,447 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,314 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 1.6% of Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1,225.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 411 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMZN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Amazon.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Roth Mkm upped their target price on Amazon.com from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Amazon.com from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.25.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total transaction of $63,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,520 shares in the company, valued at $13,363,052.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,120 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total value of $446,752.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $17,151,298.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total value of $63,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,363,052.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,329 shares of company stock worth $9,824,853 over the last ninety days. 12.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Up 1.1 %

AMZN stock opened at $153.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.43 and a fifty-two week high of $155.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.71, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $140.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.97.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $143.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.53 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.62%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

