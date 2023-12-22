Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Cohen Investment Advisors LLC

Cohen Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,106 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,094 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 3.6% of Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 239.1% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.25.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total transaction of $446,752.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,151,298.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total value of $63,320.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,363,052.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total transaction of $446,752.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,151,298.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,329 shares of company stock worth $9,824,853. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Up 1.1 %

Amazon.com stock opened at $153.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.43 and a fifty-two week high of $155.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $140.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.97.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.27. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The company had revenue of $143.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.53 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.