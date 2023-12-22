Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Holdings Lowered by Grey Street Capital LLC

Grey Street Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,518 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,528 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 3.7% of Grey Street Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Grey Street Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 701,550,877 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $79,275,249,000 after purchasing an additional 12,456,995 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 335,869,897 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $43,784,000,000 after purchasing an additional 3,970,330 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1,838.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,134,481,000 after purchasing an additional 295,880,050 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1,792.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,381,089,000 after purchasing an additional 270,931,640 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 2.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 170,151,722 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $22,116,108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,842,542 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.76, for a total value of $73,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,813,945.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.76, for a total transaction of $73,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,813,945.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $3,128,961.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,064,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,458,086.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 69,329 shares of company stock worth $9,824,853. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Amazon.com stock opened at $153.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $140.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 trillion, a PE ratio of 79.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.43 and a 12-month high of $155.63.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $143.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.53 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 12.75%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMZN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.25.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

