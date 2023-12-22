American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Sets New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $72.00 to $76.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. American International Group traded as high as $67.78 and last traded at $67.72, with a volume of 823323 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $67.44.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on AIG. StockNews.com started coverage on American International Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on American International Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on American International Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded American International Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $72.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Argus upgraded American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American International Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.33.

Get American International Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on American International Group

Insider Buying and Selling at American International Group

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, major shareholder International Group American sold 50,000,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $1,025,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 365,413,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,490,984,786. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in American International Group by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 9,415 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in American International Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 111,048 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,592,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in American International Group by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,794,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $290,025,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557,149 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in American International Group by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 15,156,369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $763,275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,243,870 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in American International Group by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Stock Down 0.1 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $46.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.02.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 7.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

American International Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is 27.59%.

American International Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.