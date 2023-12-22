Analysts Set CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS) Target Price at $13.00

Shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CCCS shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Thursday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of CCCS stock opened at $11.30 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.27. CCC Intelligent Solutions has a one year low of $8.24 and a one year high of $13.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of -56.50 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 4.13.

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $221.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.12 million. CCC Intelligent Solutions had a positive return on equity of 6.29% and a negative net margin of 13.85%. As a group, research analysts forecast that CCC Intelligent Solutions will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 65,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance raised its position in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 12,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 128,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc provides cloud, mobile, AI, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurance carriers, collision repairers, parts suppliers, automotive manufactures, financial institution, and others.

