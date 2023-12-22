Analysts Set Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) Price Target at $22.20

Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the four brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.20.

CSTM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Constellium from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Constellium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Constellium from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th.

Constellium Stock Performance

CSTM stock opened at $19.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 1.75. Constellium has a 1 year low of $11.40 and a 1 year high of $20.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.33.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Constellium had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 1.92%. On average, research analysts predict that Constellium will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Constellium

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Constellium by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Constellium by 138.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,622 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Constellium by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of Constellium in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Constellium in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $110,000.

Constellium Company Profile

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, other transportation and industrial end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

