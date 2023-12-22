Analysts Set Expectations for Oncolytics Biotech Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:ONC)

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (TSE:ONC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, December 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.52) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Oncolytics Biotech’s current full-year earnings is ($0.41) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Oncolytics Biotech’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.49) EPS.

Get Oncolytics Biotech alerts:

Oncolytics Biotech Stock Performance

TSE ONC opened at C$1.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$124.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 1.58. Oncolytics Biotech has a one year low of C$1.48 and a one year high of C$4.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 8.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$2.06 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.75.

Oncolytics Biotech Company Profile

Oncolytics Biotech ( TSE:ONC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C($0.04).

(Get Free Report)

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing pelareorep, an intravenously delivered immunotherapeutic agent, which is in phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive / human epidermal growth factor 2-negative metastatic breast cancer and advanced/metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oncolytics Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncolytics Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.