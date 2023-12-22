Analysts Set Expectations for REE Automotive Ltd.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:REE)

REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ:REE – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of REE Automotive in a note issued to investors on Monday, December 18th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal forecasts that the company will earn ($10.20) per share for the year. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for REE Automotive’s current full-year earnings is ($0.60) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for REE Automotive’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($2.32) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($2.42) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($2.53) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($2.02) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.37) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($8.33) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.47) EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of REE Automotive in a research report on Friday, December 1st.

REE Automotive Stock Up 15.4 %

Shares of REE Automotive stock opened at $5.53 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.79. The company has a market capitalization of $60.89 million, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.94. REE Automotive has a 52 week low of $2.30 and a 52 week high of $16.62.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordwand Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of REE Automotive by 2.2% in the third quarter. Nordwand Advisors LLC now owns 183,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of REE Automotive by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 93,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 35,754 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of REE Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of REE Automotive by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 154,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 23,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of REE Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.78% of the company’s stock.

REE Automotive Ltd. operates as an automotive technology company in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, and internationally. The company offers REEcorner integrates vehicle components comprising as steering, braking, suspension, powertrain, and control into single compact module between the chassis and the wheel, which is controlled by its electronic unit functions, which includes drive-by-wire, steer-by-wire, break-by-wire, DaaS, smart corners, and design for serviceability; and REEplatform, a modular electric vehicle platform.

