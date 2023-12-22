Analysts Set John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) Target Price at GBX 206.80

Shares of John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 209.80 ($2.65).

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of John Wood Group to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 240 ($3.04) to GBX 225 ($2.85) in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on John Wood Group from GBX 200 ($2.53) to GBX 180 ($2.28) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday.

Get John Wood Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on John Wood Group

Insider Transactions at John Wood Group

John Wood Group Price Performance

In other news, insider Ken Gilmartin acquired 4,326 shares of John Wood Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 148 ($1.87) per share, for a total transaction of £6,402.48 ($8,097.23). Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

John Wood Group stock opened at GBX 170.60 ($2.16) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 146.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 147.36. The company has a market cap of £1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -191.69, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.64, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.95.

John Wood Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through Projects, Operations, Consulting, and Investment Services segments. The Projects segment provides engineering design and project management services across energy and materials markets including oil and gas, chemicals, mining, minerals, and life sciences.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for John Wood Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wood Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.