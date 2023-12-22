Analyzing Cannabix Technologies (BLOZF) and The Competition

Cannabix Technologies (OTCMKTS:BLOZF – Get Free Report) is one of 8,418 public companies in the “” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Cannabix Technologies to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cannabix Technologies and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Cannabix Technologies N/A -$1.61 million -13.53 Cannabix Technologies Competitors $6.42 billion $456.67 million -90.25

Cannabix Technologies’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Cannabix Technologies. Cannabix Technologies is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cannabix Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Cannabix Technologies Competitors 4395 24187 30550 620 2.46

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Cannabix Technologies and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

As a group, “” companies have a potential upside of 352.22%. Given Cannabix Technologies’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cannabix Technologies has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Cannabix Technologies and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cannabix Technologies N/A -39.14% -38.00% Cannabix Technologies Competitors -1,397.77% -284.46% -23.41%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Cannabix Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.7% of shares of all “” companies are held by institutional investors. 15.5% of shares of all “” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Cannabix Technologies has a beta of 1.92, suggesting that its stock price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cannabix Technologies’ competitors have a beta of 0.62, suggesting that their average stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cannabix Technologies competitors beat Cannabix Technologies on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About Cannabix Technologies

Cannabix Technologies Inc., a technology company, develops marijuana breathalyzer for employers, law enforcement, workplaces, and laboratories in the United States. It develops tetrahydrocannabinol breath analyzers, a point of care breath testing tool for the rapid detection of recent cannabis use; MS breath sampler; and contactless alcohol breathalyzer, as well as breath collection units. The company was formerly known as West Point Resources Inc. and changed its name to Cannabix Technologies Inc. in August 2014. Cannabix Technologies Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Burnaby, Canada.

