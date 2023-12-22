Analyzing Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY) & Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV)

Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Free Report) and Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Polestar Automotive Holding UK and Lion Electric’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Polestar Automotive Holding UK -25.83% N/A -21.58% Lion Electric -21.62% -19.10% -10.56%

Risk and Volatility

Polestar Automotive Holding UK has a beta of 1.65, meaning that its share price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lion Electric has a beta of 2.07, meaning that its share price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Polestar Automotive Holding UK $2.46 billion 2.06 -$465.79 million N/A N/A Lion Electric $139.91 million 2.87 $17.78 million ($0.23) -7.72

This table compares Polestar Automotive Holding UK and Lion Electric’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Lion Electric has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Polestar Automotive Holding UK.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.8% of Polestar Automotive Holding UK shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.1% of Lion Electric shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Polestar Automotive Holding UK shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.6% of Lion Electric shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Polestar Automotive Holding UK and Lion Electric, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Polestar Automotive Holding UK 1 1 4 0 2.50 Lion Electric 0 5 3 0 2.38

Polestar Automotive Holding UK presently has a consensus target price of $5.40, indicating a potential upside of 127.85%. Lion Electric has a consensus target price of $3.26, indicating a potential upside of 83.72%. Given Polestar Automotive Holding UK’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Polestar Automotive Holding UK is more favorable than Lion Electric.

Summary

Lion Electric beats Polestar Automotive Holding UK on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Polestar Automotive Holding UK

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

About Lion Electric

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. The company's products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. It also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories. The Lion Electric Company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Saint-Jérôme, Canada.

