Analyzing SeaStar Medical (NASDAQ:ICU) & Vivos (OTCMKTS:RDGL)

SeaStar Medical (NASDAQ:ICU – Get Free Report) and Vivos (OTCMKTS:RDGL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SeaStar Medical and Vivos’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SeaStar Medical N/A N/A -$23.01 million N/A N/A Vivos $40,000.00 618.62 -$2.47 million N/A N/A

Vivos has higher revenue and earnings than SeaStar Medical.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SeaStar Medical 0 0 1 0 3.00 Vivos 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for SeaStar Medical and Vivos, as provided by MarketBeat.

SeaStar Medical currently has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,017.82%. Given SeaStar Medical’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe SeaStar Medical is more favorable than Vivos.

Volatility and Risk

SeaStar Medical has a beta of -1.22, indicating that its stock price is 222% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vivos has a beta of 1.52, indicating that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

11.6% of SeaStar Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.5% of SeaStar Medical shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.5% of Vivos shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares SeaStar Medical and Vivos’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SeaStar Medical N/A N/A -961.93% Vivos -9,524.89% N/A -153.86%

Summary

Vivos beats SeaStar Medical on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SeaStar Medical

SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation, a medical device company, develops a platform therapy to reduce the consequences of hyperinflammation on vital organs in the United States. The company offers inflammatory response to fend off infections and repair damaged tissue in the body. It is also developing products in various therapeutic areas, including pediatric and adult acute kidney injury on CRRT; cardiorenal syndrome in congestive heart failure; myocardial stunning in end stage renal disease; and hepatorenal syndrome. SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About Vivos

Vivos Inc., a radiation oncology medical device company, develops brachytherapy devices for the treatment of non-resectable tumors in the United States and internationally. It develops yttrium-90 based RadioGel device, an injectable particle-gel for brachytherapy radiation treatment of cancerous tumors in people and animals; and IsoPet for the treatment of solid tumors in animals. The company was formerly known as Advanced Medical Isotope Corporation and changed its name to Vivos Inc. in December 2017. Vivos Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Richland, Washington.

