Anthony Casalena Sells 32,184 Shares of Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP) Stock

Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Get Free Report) CEO Anthony Casalena sold 32,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total transaction of $932,692.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,791,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,889,928.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Anthony Casalena also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 15th, Anthony Casalena sold 67,352 shares of Squarespace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total transaction of $1,924,246.64.

On Monday, December 4th, Anthony Casalena sold 45,029 shares of Squarespace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.55, for a total transaction of $1,285,577.95.

On Monday, November 27th, Anthony Casalena sold 41,711 shares of Squarespace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.08, for a total transaction of $1,171,244.88.

On Friday, November 24th, Anthony Casalena sold 22,172 shares of Squarespace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total transaction of $626,802.44.

On Monday, October 30th, Anthony Casalena sold 42,013 shares of Squarespace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total transaction of $1,190,228.29.

On Tuesday, October 17th, Anthony Casalena sold 19,780 shares of Squarespace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.16, for a total transaction of $596,564.80.

On Wednesday, October 4th, Anthony Casalena sold 21,679 shares of Squarespace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total transaction of $619,369.03.

On Thursday, September 21st, Anthony Casalena sold 11,189 shares of Squarespace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total transaction of $313,515.78.

Squarespace stock opened at $30.59 on Friday. Squarespace, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.51 and a 1 year high of $34.38. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of -16.90, a PEG ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.93.

Squarespace ( NYSE:SQSP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $257.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.91 million. Squarespace had a negative net margin of 25.38% and a negative return on equity of 2.24%. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Squarespace, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Squarespace by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Squarespace by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Squarespace by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Squarespace by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 43,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Squarespace by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. 43.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SQSP shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Squarespace in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Squarespace from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Squarespace has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.62.

About Squarespace

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. Its suite of integrated products enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, scheduling, and hospitality services, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

