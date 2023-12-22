AON (NYSE:AON) Price Target Cut to $295.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

AON (NYSE:AON – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $304.00 to $295.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AON from $340.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of AON from $331.00 to $339.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of AON from $352.00 to $342.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of AON from $318.00 to $306.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of AON from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $328.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AON has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $339.67.

Shares of AON stock opened at $288.33 on Thursday. AON has a 1 year low of $280.89 and a 1 year high of $347.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $323.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $327.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.11. AON had a net margin of 20.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,685.76%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. AON’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AON will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.71%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in AON during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AON during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in AON during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in AON during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in AON during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

