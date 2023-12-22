AON (NYSE:AON) Price Target Lowered to $306.00 at Piper Sandler

AON (NYSE:AON – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Piper Sandler from $318.00 to $306.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AON from $340.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut AON from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $317.00 to $304.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on AON from $352.00 to $342.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut AON from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $328.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on AON in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $339.67.

Shares of NYSE:AON opened at $288.33 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $323.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $327.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.92. AON has a 12-month low of $280.89 and a 12-month high of $347.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. AON had a negative return on equity of 1,685.76% and a net margin of 20.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that AON will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.71%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of AON by 3.3% in the second quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AON by 2.9% in the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of AON by 2.7% in the third quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of AON by 7.4% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of AON by 1.3% in the second quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

