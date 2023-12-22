APi Group (NYSE:APG) versus WANG & LEE GROUP (NASDAQ:WLGS) Financial Contrast

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) and WANG & LEE GROUP (NASDAQ:WLGS – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

83.4% of APi Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of WANG & LEE GROUP shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.4% of APi Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares APi Group and WANG & LEE GROUP’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets APi Group 2.18% 19.11% 5.27% WANG & LEE GROUP N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score APi Group 0 1 3 0 2.75 WANG & LEE GROUP 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent recommendations for APi Group and WANG & LEE GROUP, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

APi Group presently has a consensus price target of $33.75, suggesting a potential downside of 0.03%. Given APi Group’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe APi Group is more favorable than WANG & LEE GROUP.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares APi Group and WANG & LEE GROUP’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio APi Group $6.56 billion 1.21 $73.00 million $0.36 93.78 WANG & LEE GROUP $4.17 million 3.08 -$600,000.00 N/A N/A

APi Group has higher revenue and earnings than WANG & LEE GROUP.

Summary

APi Group beats WANG & LEE GROUP on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About APi Group

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, the Asian-Pacific, and other countries. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, and inspection and service of these integrated systems. The Specialty Services segment provides infrastructure and specialized industrial plant services, including maintenance and repair of underground electric, gas, water, sewer, and telecommunications infrastructure. This segment also offers engineering and design, fabrication, installation, and retrofitting and upgrading services, pipeline infrastructure, access and road construction, supporting facilities, and integrity management and maintenance to the energy industry. It serves customers in the public and private sectors, including commercial, industrial, fulfillment centers, distribution, manufacturing, education, healthcare, telecom, transmission, utilities, high tech, entertainment, retail, and governmental markets. The company was formerly known as J2 Acquisition Limited and changed its name to APi Group Corporation in October 2019. APi Group Corporation was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in New Brighton, Minnesota.

About WANG & LEE GROUP

WANG & LEE GROUP, Inc. operates as a construction contractor in Hong Kong and Mainland. The company engages in the contract engineering, installation, and out-fitting of electrical systems, mechanical ventilation and air-conditioning systems, fire safety systems, and water supply and sewage disposal systems for the public and private sectors. Its clients range from small startups to large companies. The company serves hospitals, schools and educational institute, hotels, residential development, commercial building, shopping arcade, HKSAR, public utilities, theme park, and data centers. WANG & LEE GROUP, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is based in Kwun Tong, Hong Kong. WANG & LEE GROUP, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Wang & Lee Brothers, Inc.

