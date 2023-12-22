Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $51.79, but opened at $55.04. Apogee Enterprises shares last traded at $51.78, with a volume of 34,800 shares trading hands.

The industrial products company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $339.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.38 million. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 23.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share.

Apogee Enterprises Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 23rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Curtis John Dobler sold 2,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.27, for a total transaction of $101,677.77. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,528,333.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APOG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Apogee Enterprises by 0.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 364,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 4.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 58.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 4,895 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 0.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,369,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 11.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Apogee Enterprises Trading Up 3.1 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.14.

About Apogee Enterprises

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and installs custom glass and aluminum windows, curtainwalls, storefront, and entrance systems for the exterior of buildings primarily in the commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential construction sectors.

Further Reading

