Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s 7th Largest Position

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 121,361 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,498 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 3.7% of Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Apple were worth $20,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Center For Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 21,898 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after purchasing an additional 7,616 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 785,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $129,447,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,897 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Apple by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,919,534 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $646,332,000 after acquiring an additional 89,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC raised its stake in Apple by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 26,276 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 65,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total value of $11,279,400.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,483,548.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 65,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total transaction of $11,279,400.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,483,548.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $41,498,152.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,809,142.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 573,352 shares of company stock valued at $101,734,290 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $194.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.31. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.17 and a 1-year high of $199.62.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $89.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.34 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.78%. The company’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.69%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Apple from $198.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Apple from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $173.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.82.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

