Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Acquired by Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC

Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,497 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 1.5% of Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 1.2% in the third quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 67,757 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,601,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 4.0% in the third quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 26,024 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Capitol Family Office Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 12.4% in the third quarter. Capitol Family Office Inc. now owns 13,752 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Roth Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 7.8% in the third quarter. Roth Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,064 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 1.8% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 121,611 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $20,821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $194.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $185.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.86. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.17 and a 12 month high of $199.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.31.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.78%. The company had revenue of $89.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. Apple’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AAPL. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Apple from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Apple from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Apple from $220.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.82.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $41,498,152.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,809,142.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 32,010 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.89, for a total value of $5,694,258.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 139,346 shares in the company, valued at $24,788,259.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $41,498,152.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,809,142.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 573,352 shares of company stock valued at $101,734,290. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Further Reading

