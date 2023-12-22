Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Bought by Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC increased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 419,730 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 6.4% of Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Apple were worth $71,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 20.0% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,615,701 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $456,728,000 after acquiring an additional 435,891 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 240,628 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,206,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $210,752,000 after acquiring an additional 8,450 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 9.2% during the first quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 156,364 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $27,305,000 after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Island Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the first quarter. Harbor Island Capital LLC now owns 135,325 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $23,629,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on AAPL shares. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Apple from $220.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Apple from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.82.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $194.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $185.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.17 and a 1-year high of $199.62. The company has a market cap of $3.03 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.31.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $89.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.34 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 160.78% and a net margin of 25.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. Analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.69%.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 65,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total transaction of $11,279,400.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,483,548.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total value of $884,496.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,383,795.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 65,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total value of $11,279,400.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,483,548.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 573,352 shares of company stock valued at $101,734,290. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.