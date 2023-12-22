Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Bought by Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC increased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 419,730 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 6.4% of Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Apple were worth $71,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 20.0% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,615,701 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $456,728,000 after acquiring an additional 435,891 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 240,628 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,206,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $210,752,000 after acquiring an additional 8,450 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 9.2% during the first quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 156,364 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $27,305,000 after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Island Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the first quarter. Harbor Island Capital LLC now owns 135,325 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $23,629,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.51% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have commented on AAPL shares. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Apple from $220.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Apple from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.82.
Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $194.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $185.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.17 and a 1-year high of $199.62. The company has a market cap of $3.03 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.31.
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $89.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.34 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 160.78% and a net margin of 25.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. Analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.69%.
In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 65,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total transaction of $11,279,400.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,483,548.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total value of $884,496.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,383,795.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 65,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total value of $11,279,400.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,483,548.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 573,352 shares of company stock valued at $101,734,290. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.
