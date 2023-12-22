Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Purchased by Unique Wealth LLC

Unique Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 15.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,256 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares during the period. Apple makes up 1.1% of Unique Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Unique Wealth LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 16,252.3% in the first quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,992,420 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 6,949,659 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 21.7% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the second quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 27.3% in the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 983 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Apple from $198.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $173.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Apple in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Apple from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Apple from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $41,498,152.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,809,142.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $1,058,496.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,601,408. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $41,498,152.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,809,142.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 573,352 shares of company stock valued at $101,734,290. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $194.68 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.17 and a 12-month high of $199.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. Apple had a return on equity of 160.78% and a net margin of 25.31%. The business had revenue of $89.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.69%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Further Reading

