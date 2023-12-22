Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Monterey Private Wealth Inc.

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. lowered its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,537 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,072 shares during the period. Apple makes up 6.5% of Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $12,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of Apple by 0.6% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 145,501 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $24,911,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Dentgroup LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 5.0% in the third quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 6,338 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 1.4% in the third quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,538 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,859,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management grew its holdings in Apple by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 87,008 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,897,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in Apple by 104.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. now owns 12,703 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 6,481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AAPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Apple from $220.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.82.

Apple Stock Down 0.1 %

Apple stock opened at $194.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.81, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $185.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.86. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.17 and a 52 week high of $199.62.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $89.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.34 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.78%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,513 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $1,058,496.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,601,408. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 65,536 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total value of $11,279,400.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,483,548.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,513 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $1,058,496.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,601,408. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 573,352 shares of company stock valued at $101,734,290. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Articles

