Aprio Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,538 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 1.1% of Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management increased its position in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the third quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 87,008 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,897,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 104.2% during the third quarter. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. now owns 12,703 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 6,481 shares in the last quarter. Unique Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 15.7% during the third quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 15,256 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 3.1% during the third quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 108,696 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $18,610,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Apple by 2.1% during the third quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 121,361 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $20,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498 shares in the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Apple from $220.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.82.
Insider Activity at Apple
In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $41,498,152.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,809,142.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 65,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total transaction of $11,279,400.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,483,548.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $41,498,152.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,053 shares in the company, valued at $565,809,142.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 573,352 shares of company stock valued at $101,734,290. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Apple Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of Apple stock opened at $194.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.31. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.17 and a twelve month high of $199.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $185.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $89.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.34 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.78%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Apple Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.69%.
Apple Company Profile
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.
