Aprio Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,538 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 1.1% of Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management increased its position in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the third quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 87,008 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,897,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 104.2% during the third quarter. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. now owns 12,703 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 6,481 shares in the last quarter. Unique Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 15.7% during the third quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 15,256 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 3.1% during the third quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 108,696 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $18,610,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Apple by 2.1% during the third quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 121,361 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $20,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498 shares in the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Apple from $220.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.82.

Insider Activity at Apple

In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $41,498,152.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,809,142.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 65,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total transaction of $11,279,400.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,483,548.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $41,498,152.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,053 shares in the company, valued at $565,809,142.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 573,352 shares of company stock valued at $101,734,290. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Apple stock opened at $194.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.31. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.17 and a twelve month high of $199.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $185.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $89.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.34 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.78%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.69%.

Apple Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.