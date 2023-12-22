Ara K. Hovnanian Sells 3,000 Shares of Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV) Stock

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV – Get Free Report) CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.33, for a total value of $441,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,915,674.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE HOV opened at $151.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $926.20 million, a PE ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 2.62. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.28 and a fifty-two week high of $162.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.08 and a 200-day moving average of $99.92.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Hovnanian Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HOV. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 8.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 11,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Hovnanian Enterprises by 4.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,255 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Hovnanian Enterprises by 189.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,080 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after buying an additional 19,020 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Hovnanian Enterprises by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,048 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Hovnanian Enterprises by 8.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,777 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. 60.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc designs, constructs, markets, and sells residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as clubhouses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.

