Ara K. Hovnanian Sells 3,000 Shares of Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A (NASDAQ:HOVNP) Stock

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A (NASDAQ:HOVNP – Get Free Report) CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.33, for a total transaction of $441,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,915,674.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ HOVNP opened at $18.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.11. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A has a 12 month low of $15.53 and a 12 month high of $19.89.

Get Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A alerts:

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 1st will be given a $0.4766 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.30%.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A Company Profile

for a complete listing of all our available career opportunities, please visit khov.com/careers. hovnanian enterprises, inc., founded in 1959 by kevork s. hovnanian, is headquartered in red bank, new jersey. the company is one of the nation’s largest homebuilders with operations in arizona, california, delaware, florida, georgia, illinois, maryland, new jersey, ohio, pennsylvania, south carolina, texas, virginia, washington, d.c.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.