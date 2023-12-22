ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIOGet Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ARCA biopharma Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of ARCA biopharma stock opened at $1.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.98. ARCA biopharma has a one year low of $1.71 and a one year high of $2.70.

ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIOGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ARCA biopharma

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Western Standard LLC bought a new stake in ARCA biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,279,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in ARCA biopharma by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 459,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 53,279 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in ARCA biopharma by 419.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 47,946 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in ARCA biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ARCA biopharma in the 1st quarter worth $55,000.

ARCA biopharma Company Profile

ARCA biopharma, Inc, a clinical development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of genetically targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is Gencaro, a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase IIb trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with chronic heart failure.

