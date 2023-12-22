ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ARCA biopharma Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of ARCA biopharma stock opened at $1.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.98. ARCA biopharma has a one year low of $1.71 and a one year high of $2.70.

ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ARCA biopharma

ARCA biopharma Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Western Standard LLC bought a new stake in ARCA biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,279,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in ARCA biopharma by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 459,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 53,279 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in ARCA biopharma by 419.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 47,946 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in ARCA biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ARCA biopharma in the 1st quarter worth $55,000.

ARCA biopharma, Inc, a clinical development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of genetically targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is Gencaro, a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase IIb trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with chronic heart failure.

