ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
ARCA biopharma Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of ARCA biopharma stock opened at $1.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.98. ARCA biopharma has a one year low of $1.71 and a one year high of $2.70.
ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
ARCA biopharma Company Profile
ARCA biopharma, Inc, a clinical development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of genetically targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is Gencaro, a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase IIb trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with chronic heart failure.
