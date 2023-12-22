argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Hits New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after Scotiabank lowered their price target on the stock from $444.00 to $346.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. argenx traded as low as $328.93 and last traded at $330.26, with a volume of 338911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $338.91.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on ARGX. Raymond James lowered their target price on argenx from $580.00 to $520.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of argenx from $615.00 to $560.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of argenx from $582.00 to $451.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. William Blair cut shares of argenx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of argenx from $607.00 to $586.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, argenx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $522.50.

Get argenx alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ARGX

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

argenx Price Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARGX. Nkcfo LLC grew its position in argenx by 22.1% in the third quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc. grew its position in argenx by 1.6% in the third quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its position in argenx by 2.9% in the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in argenx by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in argenx by 1.9% in the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $470.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $469.04. The stock has a market cap of $20.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.13 and a beta of 0.72.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by $0.23. argenx had a negative return on equity of 16.54% and a negative net margin of 22.70%. The firm had revenue of $339.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($4.26) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that argenx SE will post -4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About argenx

(Get Free Report)

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany, France, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Italy. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, pemphigus foliaceus, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, bullous pemphigoid, and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy; and ENHANZE SC.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.