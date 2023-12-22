ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Shares Bought by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,087 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARKK. Delta Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the second quarter valued at $203,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the first quarter valued at $204,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the first quarter valued at $241,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 21,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 2,168.5% during the second quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. now owns 261,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,427,000 after purchasing an additional 250,440 shares in the last quarter.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Up 2.5 %

ARKK opened at $52.31 on Friday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52-week low of $29.43 and a 52-week high of $53.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.31.

ARK Innovation ETF Company Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.