AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of AstroNova from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th.

AstroNova stock opened at $16.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.85 million, a PE ratio of 36.66 and a beta of 0.60. AstroNova has a twelve month low of $11.63 and a twelve month high of $17.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.90 and a 200-day moving average of $14.01.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Juniper Investment Company LLC raised its position in AstroNova by 14.3% during the second quarter. Juniper Investment Company LLC now owns 535,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,760,000 after acquiring an additional 66,952 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in AstroNova by 0.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 543,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,251,000 after acquiring an additional 3,388 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in AstroNova by 0.3% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 496,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in AstroNova by 3.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 346,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,330,000 after acquiring an additional 13,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in AstroNova by 1.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 106,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 44.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AstroNova

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).

