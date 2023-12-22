Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Athersys Price Performance
NASDAQ:ATHX opened at $0.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of -0.78. Athersys has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $1.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.40.
Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Athersys
About Athersys
Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Athersys
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- What is a consumer staples index fund?
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Finding new technology to invest in: A guide
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- CAVA Group looks tasty following buy call, high-volume breakout
Receive News & Ratings for Athersys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athersys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.