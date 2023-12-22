Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Athersys Price Performance

NASDAQ:ATHX opened at $0.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of -0.78. Athersys has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $1.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.40.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Athersys

About Athersys

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATHX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Athersys by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,986,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,652,000 after buying an additional 910,501 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Athersys by 5.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,781,384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after acquiring an additional 201,070 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Athersys by 37.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,155,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 861,475 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Athersys by 381.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,317,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836,746 shares during the period. Finally, Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in Athersys by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. now owns 841,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 23,080 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.35% of the company’s stock.

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

