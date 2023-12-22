Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Raises Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 31.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,828 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 5,920 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 0.6% of Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 239.1% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. TheStreet raised Amazon.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.25.

Amazon.com Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $153.84 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $140.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.71, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.17. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.43 and a 12-month high of $155.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $143.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.53 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.62%. Sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.76, for a total transaction of $73,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,813,945.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.20, for a total value of $508,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 522,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,438,595.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.76, for a total value of $73,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,813,945.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,329 shares of company stock valued at $9,824,853 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Further Reading

