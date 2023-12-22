Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.24) Per Share (NASDAQ:ATOS)

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for Atossa Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, December 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Atossa Therapeutics’ FY2024 earnings at ($0.26) EPS.

Get Atossa Therapeutics alerts:

Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Atossa Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th.

View Our Latest Report on Atossa Therapeutics

Atossa Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ATOS opened at $0.74 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.86. The stock has a market cap of $92.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 1.21. Atossa Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $1.39.

Institutional Trading of Atossa Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI acquired a new stake in shares of Atossa Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Atossa Therapeutics by 79.8% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 11,167 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atossa Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $32,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Atossa Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Atossa Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. 12.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atossa Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in oncology. The company's lead program is Endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat and prevent breast cancer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Atossa Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atossa Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.