Axfood AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:AXFOY) & Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) Financial Contrast

Axfood AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:AXFOY – Get Free Report) and Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Free Report) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Axfood AB (publ) pays an annual dividend of $4.91 per share and has a dividend yield of 18.6%. Arko pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Axfood AB (publ) pays out 48.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Arko pays out 35.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Get Axfood AB (publ) alerts:

Institutional & Insider Ownership

75.0% of Arko shares are held by institutional investors. 32.2% of Arko shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axfood AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A Arko 0.49% 16.46% 1.30%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Axfood AB (publ) and Arko’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Axfood AB (publ) and Arko, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Axfood AB (publ) 1 0 0 0 1.00 Arko 0 2 1 0 2.33

Arko has a consensus target price of $9.19, indicating a potential upside of 13.43%. Given Arko’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Arko is more favorable than Axfood AB (publ).

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Axfood AB (publ) and Arko’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axfood AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A $10.22 2.58 Arko $9.14 billion 0.10 $71.75 million $0.34 23.82

Arko has higher revenue and earnings than Axfood AB (publ). Axfood AB (publ) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Arko, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Arko beats Axfood AB (publ) on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Axfood AB (publ)

(Get Free Report)

Axfood AB (publ) engages in the food retail and wholesale businesses in Sweden. It operates through Willys, Hemköp, Dagab, and Snabbgross segments. The company sells groceries through Willys, Hemköp, Eurocash, and Mat.se store chains. It is also involved in the e-commerce business; and provision of private label products. In addition, it offers home delivery of meal kits under the Middagsfrid name, as well as operates Urban Deli, a combination of restaurant and market hall; and Apohem, an online pharmacy. The company serves restaurants, fastfood operators, and cafés; and retailer-owned stores, mini-marts, service stations, and other convenience retailers. Axfood AB (publ) was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. Axfood AB (publ) is a subsidiary of Axel Johnson AB.

About Arko

(Get Free Report)

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through Retail, Wholesale, Fleet Fueling, and GPM Petroleum segments. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. Its Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents. The Fleet Fueling segment supplies fuel to proprietary and third-party cardlock, and issuance of proprietary fuel cards. Its GPM Petroleum segment supplies fuel to retail and wholesale segments. The company is based in Richmond, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for Axfood AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axfood AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.