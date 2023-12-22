B. Riley Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX)

Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley increased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Amprius Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 19th. B. Riley analyst C. Souther now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.42) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.48). The consensus estimate for Amprius Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.44) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Amprius Technologies’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.22) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.03. Amprius Technologies had a negative return on equity of 48.58% and a negative net margin of 560.89%. The company had revenue of $2.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.66 million.

AMPX has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Amprius Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. William Blair started coverage on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amprius Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.75.

Shares of NYSE:AMPX opened at $3.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $330.62 million, a PE ratio of -9.59 and a beta of 2.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.36. Amprius Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.60 and a 1-year high of $10.63.

In other news, insider Jonathan Bornstein sold 56,702 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.16, for a total transaction of $235,880.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Amprius Technologies news, Director Justin E. Mirro sold 255,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.56, for a total transaction of $907,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,785,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,354,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Bornstein sold 56,702 shares of Amprius Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.16, for a total transaction of $235,880.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 925,883 shares of company stock valued at $3,431,644. 14.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMPX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Amprius Technologies by 240.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,996 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Amprius Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amprius Technologies in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Amprius Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Amprius Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amprius Technologies, Inc produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.

