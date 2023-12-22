Bank of America Raises Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target to $100.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Bank of America from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, September 28th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Micron Technology from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $90.61.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $85.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 4.46. Micron Technology has a 1 year low of $48.43 and a 1 year high of $86.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.01 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.42.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.06. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 11.65% and a negative net margin of 37.53%. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently -8.61%.

In related news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 8,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total transaction of $602,110.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,360,689.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.61, for a total value of $571,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 651,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,190,051.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 8,882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total value of $602,110.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,360,689.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 238,390 shares of company stock worth $18,218,843 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Micron Technology by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,652 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp raised its position in Micron Technology by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 1,372 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,103 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 35,930 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

