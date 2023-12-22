Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Analyst Upgrade

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $115.00 to $119.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. 708,926 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 51% from the previous session’s volume of 469,430 shares.The stock last traded at $88.46 and had previously closed at $86.80.

BECN has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com raised Beacon Roofing Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $92.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Beacon Roofing Supply from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $103.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Beacon Roofing Supply from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Beacon Roofing Supply presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.18.

In other news, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 1,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.75, for a total transaction of $160,282.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $992,047.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 63.6% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 37.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of -82.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.60.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a return on equity of 25.71% and a net margin of 4.67%. Research analysts anticipate that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

