Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Purchased by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,223 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,020 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $8,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BDX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 98,105.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,929,375 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,829,424,000 after acquiring an additional 6,922,319 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 25,185.5% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,492,216 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $18,147,000 after acquiring an additional 4,474,450 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 95,813.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,045,643 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,028,807,000 after acquiring an additional 4,041,425 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $697,398,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1,353.9% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,680,292 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,207,000 after buying an additional 1,564,723 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Performance

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock opened at $243.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.49. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $228.62 and a 52 week high of $287.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $244.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $258.59.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Increases Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.42. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This is an increase from Becton, Dickinson and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 2,156 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.47, for a total transaction of $514,141.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,496.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $304.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.57.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

